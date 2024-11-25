Minister Kubayi to hand over 16 free houses to GBVF victims

As part of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has pledged to hand over 16 houses to the victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) throughout the 16-day period.

Kubayi said the initiative underscores the department’s commitment to providing tangible support to victims and survivors of GBVF.

“By providing safe housing, the goal is to reduce survivors’ reliance on their abusive partners, promoting independence and dignity. It also aims to accelerate collective action and whole-of-society accountability to end violence against women and children.

“Empowering women economically is also crucial in the fight against GBVF, and a safe and secure home serves as a foundation for individuals to build their lives and become productive members of society,” Kubayi said.

According to the Minister, when women are economically resilient, they gain the freedom to leave harmful situations, take control of their lives, and create a better future for themselves and their children.

Kubayi said during the campaign that the department aims to raise awareness and highlight practical efforts to reduce the vulnerability of women affected by GBVF by providing safe shelter.

Deputy president leads national launch

Deputy President Paul Mashatile today led the national launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, which took place in the Rustenburg Local Municipality in the North West.

This year’s campaign is being held under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children,” which builds upon previous efforts to tackle the root causes of GBVF, fostering a culture of positive masculinity, gender equity, and economic empowerment for women and children.

The sub-theme for the campaign is: “Harnessing Technology and Innovation to Combat Gender-based Violence and Accelerate a Gender Inclusive Digital Economy.”

Kubayi, alongside Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Tasneem Motara and Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, will also hand over Breaking New Ground houses to vulnerable groups at the Helderwyk housing project in Ekurhuleni.

The handover of houses in Gauteng is a significant initiative by the department to support the 16 Days campaign.

The department has developed the Special Housing Needs Policy to assist victims of GBVF.

To further demonstrate the commitment to support vulnerable groups, the department has produced an awareness advertisement highlighting interventions to address GBVF.

“The advert will be launched today, marking the beginning of the campaign, and will be aired on SABC TV platforms, ensuring widespread reach and visibility,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

