Minister Nzimande ‘disheartened’ after two NMU students drown

Johannesburg – Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of two students that drowned to death.

The two students from Nelson Mandela University students drowned whilst swimming in Sardinia Bay, on Saturday.

Sunday World has learnt that, the students were attending a DA Student Organisation (Daso) event at the beach.

It is alleged that a Daso event was taking place at the beach when at about 11:30, a male and a female student, went into the water to swim.

The students are a male and female, both to be around the age of 19 years.

One of the students, after experiencing difficulty, managed to swim to shore.

However, while being attended by paramedics, she passed away, whilst the other student is still yet to be found.

A team of divers and rescue teams have been called to task in bid to locate the missing student.

Minister Nzimande urged all students to remain vigilant at all times, even when involved in any recreational activities outside the University premises.

“Safety is an individual and a collective responsibility which at all material times must be safeguarded,” said Nzimande.

He further called those who arrange any other activities that involves students to take extra care and ensure safety.

“Organisers should regard themselves as guardians and parents until all return to safety at their institutions,” he added.

Minister directed higher health, an entity of the department of Higher Education and Training and the Nelson Mandela University management to provide the necessary support and comfort to the affected students and their families.

It is reported that, for security reasons, names of both students are being withheld until their families have been traced and notified.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba