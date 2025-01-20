Minister of Education rejects single exam system for matric 

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube remains opposed to the proposal that private and public schools should be tested through one examination system.

She believes the Department of Basic Education (DBE) should instead strive to improve the offerings at public schools and assist pupils obtain good results.

“In fact, all indications show that when we look at independent schools and what we [the DBE] can produce, we are closing the gap more and more. I do not think it’s a priority for me.

“I think the thing that should be top of mind for me is that there should be quality in our system,” Gwarube told Sunday World in an interview this week.

“There is nothing to gain by saying there should be one exam; the numbers are small at an Independent Examinations Board and South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute level,” Gwarube said.

The debate on the matter stems from comments made by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and his education MEC, Matome Chiloane, who this week reiterated the need for matriculants to be tested through one examination.

The matric results for the class of 2024 were released on Wednesday. They achieved a record-breaking 87.3% pass rate and an increased number of bachelor passes, which Gwarube said is a testament to the quality of results.

Despite this, the criticism regarding the matric pass mark persists. Gwarube has defended the levels of obtaining the National Senior Certificate, which has led to criticism, especially from parties who are not part of the government of national unity.

The minister’s party, the DA, has had a long history of disputing the matric results and passing mark but Gwarube has started singing another tune since her appointment to the national executive.

This year the DA has calculated the “real” pass rate to be 53.6%.

“There is no 30% pass mark; there are four categories of the NSC certificate,” said Gwarube.

“About 10% of the students got the higher certificate.

“It is important that we do not pigeonhole the learners because some are academically strong and some are not, and it is important in the education that they all find expression for that.”

Requirements for a higher certificate pass demand at least 40% for home language, 40% for two other subjects, and 30% for three other subjects.

Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa issued a statement highlighting her “hypocrisy”, adding that she was placing power over principle.

“Just six months in the national government and the DA and its own minister of basic education have done a 180-degree U-turn and now promote and defend what is essentially a lie,” the party said in a statement.

Speaking about the decline of interest in Stem subjects, Gwarube mentioned that the department would have to implement a plan that will introduce maths and science to pupils at a young age.

Maths and science are gateway subjects that are key for employment and critical for the country’s economy.

