Minister revokes zero percent university fee hike

The Department of Higher Education and Training has suspended its proposal to

implement a zero percent fee increase at institutions of higher learning for 2025.

The suggestion for the zero increase was made last month but could not be executed due to time constraints highlighted by stakeholders in the higher education sector.

In a letter written by Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane to Universities South Africa (USAF) dated January 1, 2025, she sets out that the 0% increase will be deferred.

Meanwhile, a multi-stakeholder task team will be formed to examine the sector’s future sustainability and tuition fees.

