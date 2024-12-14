Minister urges caution during summer initiation season

With the summer customary initiation season already underway, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for collective action to ensure the safety and dignity of young initiates.

The period, which is deeply cherished within many communities, marks the sacred journey of initiates. This as they transition into manhood through a culturally significant rite of passage.

Concern about dangers posed by illegal initiation schools

While this tradition holds deep cultural value, Hlabisa has expressed concern about the dangers posed by illegal initiation schools and unqualified practitioners.

“These illicit operations often disregard basic safety and health standards. And this leads to life-threatening conditions such as unhygienic environments, malnutrition, physical abuse, and the absence of medical care,” the minister said.

He highlighted the alarming human rights violations linked to illegal initiation schools. These include discrimination the LGBTQIA+ individuals, and complications from unregulated surgical procedures.

In response, Hlabisa emphasised the importance of parents only using registered initiation schools. He said this can contribute to safeguarding initiates, while upholding the integrity of the tradition.

Customary Initiation Act, of 2021

“The Customary Initiation Act, of 2021, serves as a cornerstone in addressing these challenges. It mandates the establishment of the National Initiation Oversight Committee (NIOC) and Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees (PICC) to monitor and regulate initiation practices.

“The act’s provisions are critical to ensuring the safety and dignity of initiates. As well as eradicating exploitative and harmful practices,” Hlabisa said.

Key highlights of the Customary Initiation Act include:

• Registration of initiation schools. Only schools registered with the PICC are legally permitted to operate. Conducting unregistered schools is a criminal offence punishable by a fine, imprisonment of up to 15 years, or both.

• Timing of initiation seasons. Initiations must align with school holidays to prioritise the education and well-being of participants.

• Consent requirements. Written consent from parents or legal guardians is mandatory for minors, while adults require their own written consent. Violations can result in fines or imprisonment of up to 10 years.

• Age restrictions: Initiation is prohibited for children under 16 years of age. Special consent is required for those aged 16 – 18. Non-compliance carries severe penalties.

• Registration of traditional surgeons: Only registered practitioners may perform surgical duties. Penalties for violations, including imprisonment of up to five years will be implemented.

Extreme summer heat forecast

South Africa is forecast to experience extreme summer heat. And the minister has called on parents, including caregivers and guardians, to ensure that initiates are medically fit to undergo the sacred ritual.

Hlabisa also urged initiation schools to prioritise pre-season health checks. To ensure access to medical care, and ensure that initiates are always hydrated.

He further emphasised that compliance with health and safety regulations is non-negotiable. Communities are to report any adverse developments regarding initiation schools to law enforcement agencies. This is includes abductions.

Hlabisa said the country cannot afford to lose tomorrow’s leadership through the wrong actions of those who do not have such sacred traditional practices at heart.

Parents, communities urged to be vigilant

“Parents must also verify the registration status of initiation schools. The success of any initiation season depends on all stakeholders. This includes parents, traditional leaders and communities playing their part to ensure the safety of initiates.

“Our goal is to protect and uphold this important tradition, while ensuring our young initiates’ safety, dignity, and well-being. We believe that if we all work together, we can eliminate harmful practices. We can preserve the cultural significance of customary initiation,” Hlabisa said.

