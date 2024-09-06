Minister’s deal with Chinese firms to boost SA’s construction sector

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has signed a declaration of intent with Chinese companies to boost construction and job creation in South Africa.

This agreement was finalised on Friday, concluding their visit to China and support of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC2024).

Macpherson signed the statement with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and ASI Global. He hopes they will transform South Africa into a major construction hub. The minister noted that this is a significant step towards realising South Africa’s development and job-creation goals.

Chinese expertise in the field of construction

“The CCCC and ASI Global are key players in their fields. And these declarations of intent mean we can now invite them to use their expertise. This to enhance our infrastructure and construction capabilities in South Africa. And benefiting people across the country,” Macpherson said.

He explained that although the two companies have similar objectives, each has a distinct focus on improving South Africa.

The agreement with CCCC will involve inviting the company to bid under the Public Management Finance Act. It will bid for municipal works, public buildings, and the development of fishing harbours and small ports.

Turning SA into a future construction hub

On the other hand, the agreement with ASI Global aims to help develop construction talent and professional skills in South Africa.

“I look forward to welcoming CCCC and ASI Global. This as we work towards our vision of turning the country into a construction site. To achieve rapid economic growth and job creation, the support of organisations like CCCC and ASI Global is crucial.

“I am eager to see how they will contribute to improving South Africa. Let us Build South Africa,” said Macpherson.

He said the department will work on these declarations of intent. They aim to ensure that nothing stands in the way of the construction projects being launched.

Macpherson said the signing of these declarations matched the visions he had when appointed minister. He will ensure that they become successful, he said.

