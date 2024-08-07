‘Miss SA contestant Chidimma’s mother committed identity fraud’

The Department of Home Affairs has uncovered that Miss SA’s contestant Chidimma Adetshina’s mother committed identity fraud to gain SA citizenship.

The finding comes after the organisers of the event sent the department a request to verify the citizenship of a Adetshina.The request was sent August 5, amid the outcry over Chidimma’s eligibility to be on the national pageant.

According to the department, the request was accompanied by written consent from both Adetshina and her mother.

Formal update from department’s minister

“The Department of Home Affairs herewith provides an update on the ongoing investigation into the citizenship of Chidimma Adetshina, a contestant in the upcoming Miss SA event,” said Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

This comes after the Miss South Africa Organisation requested a thorough investigation into the heritage background of Chidimma. Following public concern that the country might not be represented by a true South African citizen should she win the competition.

Miss SA is scheduled to take place on Saturday at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Schreiber said Chidimma was still an infant at the time that these activities took place in 2001.

“Adetshina could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother. As she was an infant at the time when the activities took place in 2001,” said Schreiber.

Innocent South African mother’s identity stolen

He revealed that an innocent South African mother suffered as a result. This because she could not register her child. The victim’s identity may have been stolen as part of the alleged fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother.

“The department has broadened its investigation to identify and pursue any officials involved in the alleged fraudulent scheme. And it is obtaining legal advice on the implications of the alleged fraudulent activity on Adetshina’s citizenship status,” said Schreiber.

Schreiber said the department also planned to press criminal charges against all parties involved in the matter. This will be upon competition of the investigation.

Urgent need for duplicate ID documents to be blocked

He said this incident emphasised the need for duplicate identity documents to be blocked.

“This case, which stems from fraudulent activities committed 23 years ago, highlights the urgent need for the digital modernisation of Home Affairs applications, adjudication and verification processes. To insulate the department against fraudulent interference. Similar to the reforms undertaken at the South African Revenue Service in the late 2000s,” said Schreiber.

