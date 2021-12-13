REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned second runner-up at Miss Universe

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Miss SA Lalela Mswane

Johannesburg- Miss SA Lalela Mswane has been crowned as the second runner-up at this year’s Miss Universe, which took place in Israel on Monday morning.

Lalela has proven that against all odds you are able to make it after she received criticism for taking part in the Miss Universe pageant.

Official Miss South Africa page took to social media to make an official announcement about Lalela’s latest achievement.

“Congratulations to our @MissUniverse 2021 2nd runner-up @Lalela_lali We are so proud of you for relentlessly pursuing what sets your heart on fire!.”

Tweeps have congratulated Miss SA on her latest achievement on social media, and admired her strength and courage.

