Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned second runner-up at Miss Universe

Johannesburg- Miss SA Lalela Mswane has been crowned as the second runner-up at this year’s Miss Universe, which took place in Israel on Monday morning.

Lalela has proven that against all odds you are able to make it after she received criticism for taking part in the Miss Universe pageant.

Official Miss South Africa page took to social media to make an official announcement about Lalela’s latest achievement.

“Congratulations to our @MissUniverse 2021 2nd runner-up @Lalela_lali We are so proud of you for relentlessly pursuing what sets your heart on fire!.”

Congratulations to our @MissUniverse 2021 2nd runner-up @Lalela_lali 💃✨ We are sooo proud of you for relentlessly pursuing what sets your heart on fire!#MissUniverse #lalela pic.twitter.com/LJhDZ8KrKM — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) December 13, 2021

Tweeps have congratulated Miss SA on her latest achievement on social media, and admired her strength and courage.

South Africa, let us all stand and give our Queen #misssouthafrica a standing ovation. Against all odds, she had made most South Africans proud for being crowned #MissUniverse2021 2nd runner up. pic.twitter.com/rIcyHbmysv — Mr A 🇿🇦 (@Alindwe_mp) December 13, 2021

"I would implore young women, today, to choose courage over comfort…" – Lalela Mswane#MissUniverse2021 #MissSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/twgNv5J0XR — MONWABISI KETE 🇿🇦 (@MonwabisiKete) December 13, 2021

She was the most courageous women on that stage. We are so proud of her for following her dream. Congratulations #lalela #misssouthafrica #MissUniverse202 pic.twitter.com/gV5HE7fapq — Limpopo Podcast (@LimpopoPodcast) December 13, 2021

Against all odds you did the best you could. So so proud of you🙌 Congratulations on being 2nd Runner up @Lalela_lali. You gave me goosebumps young lady. 🙌😭❤🇿🇦#misssouthafrica pic.twitter.com/gMNNR9aP5A — Kanyo Ngwendu🖤 (@KanyoKngwendu) December 13, 2021

Lalela is living proof of no weapon against me shall prosper !!! Love her for following her dreams 😍❤️👑 #misssouthafrica — Mona_Lisa 📍🇿🇦 (@Mona_Lisa3121) December 13, 2021

