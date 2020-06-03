‘Missing’ girl’s mother arrested for her murder

The mother of six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo has been arrested for the murder.

On Wednesday, Fungai Nyamadzawo appeared at the Umhlali Magistrates Court for kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice charges.

Alexia was found dead in sugarcane fields outside Glendale, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday, after she was reported missing on Sunday.

Fungai, a 42-year-old Zimbabwean national, had previously reported a missing person claiming that her daughter had been kidnapped out of the backseat of her car. Fungai’s 14-year-old daughter was allegedly also in the car.

KZN police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula said they were concerned when kidnapping allegations surfaced, as they prioritise women and children related cases.

“We are disappointed that we could not find the missing child alive, however, we will do everything that is within our control to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book,” said Jula.

Fungai will remain in custody and is expected to appear for a bail hearing on June 10.

Boitumelo Kgobotlo