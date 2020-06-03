News

‘Missing’ girl’s mother arrested for her murder

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

The mother of six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo has been arrested for the murder.

On Wednesday, Fungai Nyamadzawo appeared at the Umhlali Magistrates Court for kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice charges.

Alexia was found dead in sugarcane fields outside Glendale, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday, after she was reported missing on Sunday.

Fungai, a 42-year-old Zimbabwean national, had previously reported a missing person claiming that her daughter had been kidnapped out of the backseat of her car. Fungai’s 14-year-old daughter was allegedly also in the car.

KZN police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula said they were concerned when kidnapping allegations surfaced, as they prioritise women and children related cases.

“We are disappointed that we could not find the missing child alive, however, we will do everything that is within our control to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book,” said Jula.

Fungai will remain in custody and is expected to appear for a bail hearing on June 10.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Thobela FM in hot water over alleged bias

Thobela FM presenter Matshidiso Molaba has been accused of oppressing an interviewee by conducting a biased interview. Limpopo Artist Movement (LAM) has laid a complaint...
Read more
News

Zondo commission expects Zuma to appear again

  Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said today, the commission into state capture still wants former President Jacob Zuma to appear and testify. Zondo told the...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.