Crime

Missing Limpopo child found dead in the bushes

By Somaya Stockenstroom
The body of a missing three-year-old girl was found in the bushes in Motetema outside Groblersdal, Limpopo on Sunday.
The child, Boithekgo Chauke, was reported missing from her Moganyaka village on
Saturday after she was last seen playing with other children in a neighbour’s yard.
A search by the police and members of the community soon after the child’s disappearance had yielded no positive results.
The police said in a statement on Monday: “The child’s tiny body was discovered in the bushes near Mamphokgo village yesterday [Sunday] at about 4.40pm following an intensive search operation. A case of murder has been opened. The motive behind the incident is still unknown but police investigations continue.”
Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Frans Chego on 076 460 1147, Crime Stop number 0860 010 111, or the nearest police station.
