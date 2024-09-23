Missing Mpumalanga teen safe home after mystery rescue mission

Six weeks of anguish have come to an end for a Mpumalanga family, as their missing teenage daughter has been safely returned home.

Masego Sharney Idah Madipane, 15, who disappeared on August 6 after allegedly crossing to Zimbabwe with a 17-year-old boy, is back in her mother’s arms.

The reunion was the result of a daring rescue mission by an unnamed individual.

Her mother, Shokie Moeng, expressed relief after weeks of uncertainty and stress. “We are very happy. My child is back home and safe,” she said.

An unidentified hero crossed into Zimbabwe, navigating a difficult situation while maintaining constant contact with local authorities, and orchestrated the girl’s safe return.

The individual, whose identity is being withheld for safety reasons, successfully brought Masego back on Saturday night, delivering her to her family in Shatale township near Bushbuckridge.

Bushbuckridge police communication officer, Sergeant Merilyne Mmonwa, confirmed the development, praising the unnamed individual’s efforts.

“The missing girl from Shatale is now back home, thanks to a person whose identity we cannot disclose. She was able to safely return from Zimbabwe,” said Mmonwa.

“The individual worked closely with the police to ensure the girl’s safety throughout the process. The child is now with her mother and is safe.”

The family’s relief is palpable, but the exact details of how the rescue was carried out remain a mystery, with both police and the family opting to protect the identity of the person who risked everything to bring Masego home.

