Missing Pretoria man rescued from polluted Hennops River

A Pretoria man who was reported missing after he went for a morning jog was rescued by emergency services crew on Tuesday morning.

The Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to respond to an incident at the Hennops River in Centurion, Pretoria at about 7am, where they found the distressed man.

“He was spotted in the river in distress and a rescue operation took place, resulting in his safe retrieval. Once rescued, he was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” according to a statement by Emer-G-Med.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear. It must still be established how the man ended up in the river.”

A week ago, a group of worshippers was swept away by the flash floods while conducting a baptism ceremony at the Jukskei River near Sandton in Johannesburg. Fourteen people have since been declared dead and a rescue team is hoping to resume its search for a three-month-old baby when the weather clears.

The spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg emergency services management, Robert Mulaudzi, said the search has been called off due to bad weather.

