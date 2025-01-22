MK distances itself from alleged serial rapist targeting minors

Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party’s leadership in Mpumalanga has distanced itself from an alleged serial rapist accused of targeting minors.

The accused, an MK member in the Nkangala region’s Emalahleni sub-region, allegedly targeted girls aged between the ages of seven and 13 years.

He cannot be named until he pleads to charges of rape.

Party vows automatic expulsion

“The party unequivocally distances itself from the member’s conduct, which is deeply unethical and criminal,” said MK provincial coordinator Abendigo Mkhatshwa.

“Our constitution is clear: grievous acts such as these warrant automatic expulsion upon conviction.”

Mkhatshwa said the member’s alleged behaviour cannot be excused. He expressed the party’s stance against any form of abuse towards the vulnerable.

“This behaviour is intolerable and profoundly condemned. MK stands firmly for respect, dignity, and the protection of vulnerable populations.”

Alleged serial offender arrested

Mpumalanga police have confirmed arresting a 39-year-old man accused of targeting minors in Emalahleni and nearby areas.

The suspect allegedly lured victims by sending them to tuck shops, then abducting and assaulting them.

Linked to 10 cases

Investigations by the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit linked him to at least 10 cases.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane confirmed the arrest. He was arrested “while attending court for an unrelated assault case involving gender-based violence”.

The accused appeared in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is facing 13 counts of rape.

Remanded in custody

He was remanded in custody, with his next appearance scheduled for January 27 for formal bail application.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi commended investigators for their swift action.

“We are confident our team will present a watertight case to ensure justice for the victims,” Mkhwanazi said.

Police have appealed for anyone with further information to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content