MK Party SG Sifiso Maseko resigns from the hot seat

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) secretary-general, Sifiso Maseko, has resigned from the position.

Maseko had been serving as the chief director of infrastructure for the Gauteng department of health.

He was placed on paid suspension in January 2022 following allegations of misconduct. But he resigned in August to serve in the MK Party.

Maseko cited that his employment condition dictates that he returns to his employment but highlighted that he would always continue to serve the party outside the office.

He did not clarify which employment he is referring to.

He said this was due to the imminent changes in the legislative framework to be applicable to public servants.

Grateful to Zuma and fellow party comrades

Maseko also expressed his sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the collective leadership under the MK Party’s president Jacob Zuma’s guidance, as well as to the members of the MKP as a whole.

“My resignation as a secretary-general is effective from 4 November 2024. This is to allow the leadership and the president to communicate effectively with members. And to identify a suitable replacement to take over the work of the office I hold.

“I remain a member of the MKP and commit to serving in any capacity deemed necessary by the party. Including retaining my role as a member of the National High Command,” said Maseko.

Position marred by controversy

Maseko was appointed secretary-general to replace Arthur Zwane. But he was chucked out of office barely two weeks in to make way for the reinstatement of Zwane.

However, party leader Zuma turned the tables again. He reinstated Maseko to the position of party SG and fired Zwane once again.

In the letter sent to Maseko by Zuma, the former ANC president stated that he wished to reconfirm the letter that he sent to him on June 28, when he appointed him as the MK Party’s SG.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for the confusion caused by some in the party to deliberately mislead and undermine my decision to appoint you to this very crucial role in the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party.

“I am very concerned about the media release which became the source of this confusion. Therefore I … order you to conduct an investigation on the source of the media release and as to who authorised it,” reads Zuma’s letter of Maseko’s reinstatement.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content