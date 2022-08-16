Mkhwebane fails in bid to subpoena Ramaphosa 

The chairperson of parliament’s Section 194 Committee inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office, Qubudile Dyantyi, has declined the public protector’s request to subpoena President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Through correspondence in July, Mkhwebane requested that the president voluntarily agree to appear before the committee as a witness in relation to “one of the charges the public protector is facing”.

Mkhwebane wants Ramaphosa to answer questions in relation to her suspension which she is contending, the review of her report in the so-called CR17 matter, and the judgment that was used by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

Mkhwebane also wants Ramaphosa to answer questions on his position in the current litigation that she should not be represented by the legal representatives of her choice and the accusations of criminal conduct.

In a correspondence on July 25, Ramaphosa said he would not accede to the request, stating that Mkhwebane’s suspension is currently before the courts. He said at the time: “[Mkhwebane] seeks testimony on matters that relate to the findings of the courts and the PP [public protector] is misplaced in concluding that the committee can engage in a process of relitigation or reconsidering the findings by the courts.”

The president added that he has not taken “a position” that the public protector may not seek legal representation of her choice, distancing himself from the accusations of possible impeachable conduct in the form of perjury, and said they were deposed by his legal team, not him.

Mkhwebane is currently being scrutinised by the committee where several witnesses have testified and accused her of protecting the politicians and concealing some information in vital reports including the Reserve Bank report.

The committee has said Mkhwebane will be afforded a chance to defend herself should she wish to.

