Mnisi takes swipe at MaMkhize for failing to defend him

Sinky Mnisi, the CEO of Royal AM, has come out guns blazing and accused club president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize of failing to defend him from media reports that he has been suspended.

Mnisi, who has since taken a special leave to “heal from the pains of football”, has declared that he is not resigning as the CEO of the KwaZulu-Natal-based football club.

Reacting to media reports that he has been suspended by the club for various reasons, Mnisi said: “I was expecting her [Mkhize] to categorically deny the allegations in the media. I kept quiet to allow them [club bosses] to respond and clear my name, but they allowed my reputation to be tested.

“I was accused of all sorts of things including that I am sinking the club and selling players. When all these insults were hurled at me, the president or Royal AM did not take any steps to deny these allegations and to protect my name, even when members of the media asked the president direct questions.

He added that he is hurting and feels offended and humiliated considering the sacrifices and loyalty he has displayed for the success of the club, noting that he is also accused of sinking the club.

“I have decided to tale special leave to allow the gaping wounds and scars inflicted upon me by the media and the public to heal before returning to football,” said Mnisi.

Recent media reports have pointed to Mnisi trying to destabilise the club. The former Tembisa Classic boss was also reported to have been suspended on the day the club sold its lethal striker Victor Letsoalo to Sekhukhune United.

Mkhize is alleged to have not been impressed by some of the decisions taken by Mnisi, including the departure of their Malawian coach John Maduka, who led the club to a top-three finish in their maiden season in the PSL.

Seasoned coach Khabo Zondo has since been roped in to steer the ship alongside former SA Under-23 star Abram “Wire” Nteo and Dan “Dance” Malesela, who was released by Marumo Gallants early this year.

Royal AM will open their PSL campaign against Kaizer Chiefs at the Chattsworth Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

