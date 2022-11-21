Mnquma ward councillor accused of soliciting a bribe

A ward councillor from Mnquma local municipality, Masibulele Khalimashe, is accused of trying to solicit a bribe from Fezile Dalingozi, who has been an occupant of a government housing property.

Dalingozi claims he had been renting the house for more than two decades before the municipality began a process of offering the houses to people living in them, as some were not paying for services because they did not have an account with the municipality.

The houses were built by the former homeland government of Transkei for people who can afford to pay rent and rates.

The Mnquma council resolved to find out about the people occupying the houses and whether they were paying for rates. It then decided to offer all the occupants title deeds. This was after the municipality discovered that some of the original occupants had left and the current ones were not paying for services.

Loyiso Mpalantsane, spokesperson for the municipality, said it embarked on a verification process that involved tracing the original occupants. In cases where the original occupants could not be found, the current occupants were given the opportunity to make representations.

Dalingozi claims that he is among those people who benefited, because the original occupants could not be traced, noting that he used to pay for rent to the previous occupant, whom he referred to as Brian Maselwa, until they lost touch.

“I used to pay Maselwa through the bank and then phone him to confirm, but we lost touch. I didn’t know him well, but I heard that he was originally from East London and he went back there,” said Dalingozi.

He said he was invited to make representations when the municipality could not trace Maselwa. In July, he was informed that he qualifies for the title deed, but that required his ward councillor, Khalimashe, to sign a proof that he is residing in the property.

“At first Khalimashe asked me for an affidavit that I have already submitted to the municipality. When I mentioned that, he said I must make another one for him so that he can have something to cover his back,” said Dalingozi.

The two then made an arrangement that Khalimashe would come and fetch the affidavit in order to move the process forward.

Dalingozi said: “He then came to the house and we spoke. He then told me that he grew up in the area and knows the original owners of the house, and that there could be a legal wrangle.

“I told him about the process that the municipality has undertaken, because he was not a councillor then, he became a councillor after by-elections in June, so I thought he was unaware.

“He then said the only way we can do this is if I give him an amount of up to R30 000 so that he can bribe the staff that is processing the paperwork in the housing unit. I then said he must give me time to think about this. He phoned again the following day, telling me that he is ready to sign [and that] he is waiting for the money.”

Dalingozi said he reported the matter to Veliswa Mvenya, a leader of Batho Pele Movement, who is a resident in the same ward.

He said: “Mvenya advised me not to pay any bribe but report Khalimashe to the housing department in the municipality. I then reported the matter to the municipal housing offices.

“A municipal official then arranged a meeting between Khalimashe and myself, he was contacted and a date was set up. I was told to come on that date but he didn’t pitch. When he was contacted, he said the officials can finalise whatever they need to finalise with me, he will come and sign at a later date.

“He then contacted me again and said I am not going to get that house, he has found its rightful owners and they are prepared to move back there.”

Mvenya confirmed speaking to Dalingozi and said he wrote a letter to the municipal speaker, Zibuthe Mnqwazi, and he promised to deal with the matter.

“I have tried several times to contact Mnqwazi after that, but he doesn’t take my calls or respond to my messages anymore.”

When contacted about the allegations, Khalimashe denied offering a bribe to Dalingozi, claiming that Dalingozi was the one who offered him a bribe when he told him that he knows the original owners of the house.

“They are the ones that are trying to force me to sign the house that doesn’t belong to him. It is him who said he can do anything, but I told him that I can’t take that because I’m not the one who approves houses. He is forming the story because he wants that house by force, but I cannot not sign him the house that belongs to other people,” said Khalimashe.

Mvenya said Khalimashe was never asked to find the original owners of the house.

“He is trying to reintroduce the process that was started and concluded before he joined the council. He was only required to sign acknowledgement of who is the current occupant. Whether he knows who the previous occupants are or not, that’s none of his business,” said Mvenya.

Mpalantsane confirmed that Dalingozi has reported the attempt to solicit a bribe from him and said the matter is currently getting the attention of the office of the speaker.

“As the administration, we can confirm that the allegations have been brought to our attention and the matter is being dealt with by the office of the speaker. As the municipality, we have zero tolerance towards any act of corruption,” said Mpalantsane.

He refused to be drawn on utterances made by Khalimashe and said he can only confirm the municipality’s position on the matter.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author