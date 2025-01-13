Moegoe: eNCA anchor Shahan Ramkissoon

Our colleagues in Hyde Park took live broadcast boo boos to a whole new level by announcing the death of musician Kelly Khumalo while she is still very much alive.

This happened when in the rush to become first, eNCA anchor Shahan Ramkissoon announced to viewers that Khumalo had passed on at the age 51.

It was in fact Winnie Khumalo who died.

The stupid error begs the question about the competence of eNCA producers and their anchors alike.

We do not blame Kelly for thinking that the channel was blinded by what she assumes to be an agenda against her.

