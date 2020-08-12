Mogashoa appointed Safa technical director

The SA Football Association (Safa) appointed Frans Mogashoa as the new acting technical director today.

He takes over from former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey who has relocated back to his hometown in Durban.

The highly-qualified Mogashoa is currently the head of Safa Coaching Education and has been working closely with the former Bafana Bafana defender and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning skipper.

His job as the head of Safa Coaching Education entails the development of coaches, drawing the Safa coaching curriculum and designing the coaching programme. Mogashoa has also been the architect of all of SAFA’s coaching courses and has conducted most of these in country’s nine provinces.

“Mr Mogashoa comes into this position with lots of experience and is not new in this environment. He has worked closely with Mr Tovey and his profile on the continent is well documented,” said Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

Motlanthe said Mogashoa’s vast coaching experience, especially within the coaching education, would immensely help the development of coaches in the country.

“We need to develop a huge number of coaches in the country to help in the development of the sport at grassroots level and Mogashoa has already been doing that. He has the passion and zeal required for this demanding job,” said Motlanthe.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo