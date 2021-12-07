Mohale wins big at Africa Choice Awards, announced as male personality of the year

Johannesburg- Mohale Motaung has been on the move since the year started, and seems to be ending 2021 on a high note.

Motaung scooped up the male personality award at the Africa Choice Awards that were held in Nigeria.

Mohale shared the news on his social media accounts.

“Y’all need to wake up because I was awarded with a male personality of the year INTERNATIONAL award in Nigeria last night. A special thank you to everyone that voted. SOUTH AFRICA, we brought this one home,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

My dad called me at 04:00 this morning. Naturally, I panicked because it’s 04:00 and I’m thinking it can only be an emergency or bad news. Only for him to say he couldn’t wait till later in the morning to congratulate me for my award. 😂🥺❤️ I was mad at him, but not anymore.🤣 — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 6, 2021

Celeste Ntuli is one of the South Africans who won, as she bagged the best comedian of the year award, and Theo Baloyi who is the owner of Bathu sneakers won the best entrepreneur of the year.

