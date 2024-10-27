Mohlala sues ex-tenants for R2.8m over breach of contract

Former SABC board deputy chairperson Mamodupi Mohlala has suffered financial loss after she rejected a R2.8-million offer from a potential buyer of her house and instead rented it out to two women who vacated the property prematurely.

Mohlala has now dragged the two women, Simangele Cynthia Sithole and Mbali Ngubane, to the Johannesburg High Court to obtain judgement against them and force them to pay the R2.8-million she lost as a result of the breach of the lease agreement.

In the court papers Sunday World has seen, Mohlala says Sithole, a Unisa employee, and Ngubane, an Eskom employee, occupied her Douglasdale property in the north of Johannesburg after signing a lease agreement on July 28 last year.

