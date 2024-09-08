Moja Love’s spirit medium Thembi Nyathi is heading for divorce court

Dloz’ Lam presenter Thembi Nyathi’s eight-year marriage has joined her ancestors.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Nyathi’s union with her husband, Gideon Nyathi, has crumbled, and the two are headed for divorce.

Sources close to Nyathi, who is known in the entertainment industry as Thembi The Medium, revealed to Sunday World that she will soon fly solo.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content