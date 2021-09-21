Mokoena says he will make good on promises of reviving Bloemfontein Celtic

Johannesburg- Logistics company owner Lebohang “Lebo” Mokoena has not given up on acquiring the status of a DStv Premiership club in his quest to revive the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtic.

So far it has been a bumpy road if not a question of giving the colourful and joyous Celtic supporters a false sense of hope to witness the revival of Siwelele by the man who revealed he makes his money through marketing and hospitality operations, among an array of other services.

There were wide celebrations when Mokoena first mooted he would ensure the club is brought back to life after the PSL confirmed that Celtic’s status had been sold to Durban-based businesswoman and Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize, just before the start of the new season last month.

Mokoena, 34, who describes Bloemfontein and the Mangaung region as his home, said he was born and bred in Bloemfontein, grew up attached to Celtic and interacted with the previous owners, the late Petrus “Whitehead” Molemela’s family, Jimmy Augousti and the last owner Max Tshabalala.

Celtic die-hard supporters who have held a series of meetings with Mokoena, must be asking themselves whether Mokoena is the real deal, because so far his promises have come to naught.

Initially, Mokoena said he was buying a GladAfrica Championship club status but later changed his tune and said he was gunning for a Premiership status – believed to be either Maritzburg United or SuperSport United, but both clubs have vehemently denied they are selling to the highest bidder.

“Negotiations are at a sensitive stage, we’ve put an offer are waiting for the other party to come back to us, we have done our due diligence and as soon as these are completed, we will let everyone know,” Mokoena told Sunday World.

When pressed on further details, Mokoena said he did not wish to name the club he is negotiating with but said the deal would be concluded in the current season.

“We are pushing for this season, there are only two games played [in the Premiership and GladAfrica Championship].

“Remember the case of TTM, they bought Wits’ status in the middle of the season,” said Mokoena.

On the eve of the start of the current season, previous owner Tshabalala sold the status of the club steeped in the rich history of the Free State to Mkhize for about R50-million and she relocated it to Durban to play its home matches at Chatsworth Stadium.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo