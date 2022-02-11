REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Moonchild chooses more sexual relations over serious relationships

By Anelisa Sibanda
Moonchild

Johannesburg- Singer, Moonchild Sanelly revealed that things have ended with her partner, Gontse More of almost three years.

She told Mac G in a recent interview that she now sees herself being with a man and a woman but nothing too serious.

She said she now wanted to have more sexual relations.

“The last time I was here I had just got into a relationship with my girlfriend. Now I just got out of a relationship with my girlfriend. Now I’m in a f**kship.” she said.

“I’m single now. I’m just putting it out there. I’m not dating. My way forward is that I need a man and a woman in my life,” said the outspoken singer.

