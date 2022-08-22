Mopani municipality gets thumbs up from Limpopo water entity

The Mopani district municipality has received the thumbs up from the Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) over its constitutional mandate to deliver bulk water to Limpopo communities.

The executive mayor of Mopani district municipality, Pule Shayi, said: “Water is life, therefore, the people of Limpopo deserve water, sanitation and proper infrastructure.

“In Greater Letaba municipality, the home of the Rain Queen Modjadji, we have a number of water infrastructure projects currently under way. During the 2021/22 financial year, we have spent R26-million as part of phase 2A of Sekgosese ground water scheme, and 19 SMMEs [small, micro and medium enterprises] are benefiting from that project.”

Shayi explained further: “Phase 2B of this project is also under way and 34 work opportunities have been created with eight SMMEs also benefiting. We have also been to Ga-Kuranta as part of work around upgrading the internal water reticulation network, but we have also developed boreholes to augment supply from the sand water extraction project.

“We are at the tail end of this project. An amount of R15-million has been set aside for the Rotterdam ground water scheme project. We will spend R3.5-million on Sefofotse to Ditshosini bulk water supply.”

As part of the municipality’s efforts to deal with water problems, the municipality has announced that the Lephephane bulk water project, budgeted for R50-million, will begin during this financial year.

Shayi said: “Our people in wards 26 and 27 of Greater Tzaneen will also benefit from the Tours regional water scheme project, where we are constructing 59km of water reticulation. It has so far created 179 work opportunities with 20 SMMEs appointed for a total value of R5.3-million.

“We also have Phase 3 of Tours water scheme project where we are constructing bulk water supply from Mogapeng to Xiluvane, but also refurbishing the reservoirs. We have so far spent R13.4-million on this project and 36 work opportunities were created with four local SMMEs benefiting.”

Through the municipal infrastructure grant, Shayi said the municipality will zoom into local municipalities as part of its rural household sanitation project. The breakdown of allocation is: ▪ Maruleng municipality (R2.7-million), Greater Tzaneen (R12.2-million), Greater Letaba (R6.2-million), Greater Giyani (R12.5-million), Ba-Phalaborwa (R33.2-million).

“We have also set aside R3.5-million to start with work on the rehabilitation of Dan sewer network in the Greater Tzaneen municipality.”

The board chairperson of LNW, Dr Nndweleni Mphephu, welcomed the initiatives that were announced by Shayi.

“Our people indeed must get water and proper infrastructure. The LNW commits to work closely and professionally with the mayor [Shayi] and his administration. I can put it to you that we are on the right track as we commit to restore dignity to our people through acceleration of service delivery,” said Mphephu.

The LNW recently appointed Dr Cornelius Ruiters as its new CEO. Ruiters has extensive experience in the water sector and is acquainted with water governance in Limpopo, boasts a career that spans the academic, government and private sectors at operational, senior, and executive management levels.

Mphephu said the appointment of Ruiters is in line with the objective of capacitating the LNW, noting that Ruiters will contribute immensely to the organisation and that his experience will assist to complete outstanding projects.

Ruiters said the LNW has a major role to play in a water-scarce province to help ensure the development of Limpopo in terms of the delivery of water-related services.

