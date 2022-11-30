More Eskom saboteurs arrested at Mpumalanga power station

A truck driver and his supervisor from a transport company subcontracted to haul coal to Eskom were arrested this week at the Matla power station.

The arrests came after the truck driver was found in possession of sub-grade coal destined for the facility. The duo, employed by Ukusebenza Transport, were placed under arrest and a criminal case with various charges was opened.

The truck and trailer with the stolen coal were also impounded.

Eskom said the swapping of coal allegedly took place at a known illegal coal yard in the Mpumalanga area prior to the delivery being made at the power station.

“During questioning, the truck driver admitted to offloading the ‘good-quality’ coal he had received from the Arthur Taylor Colliery, located in Mpumalanga. He further alleged that he was acting on the instructions of his supervisor when he proceeded to the Rondebult coal yard to exchange the coal,” Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eskom general manager for security, Karen Pillay, said the arrests are a significant step in efforts to root out criminals within the state-owned entity.

“It also confirms the extent of criminality and prevalence of organised crimes affecting the organisation,” Pillay said.

“Eskom has discovered through investigations that the control processes are deliberately bypassed by the criminal employees of the mines, transporters and Eskom alike. We shall pursue these unscrupulous individuals relentlessly and ensure that justice is served.”

The replacement of quality coal with discarded coal has a negative impact on the plants and performance at the power stations.

The suspects have been remanded in police custody until December 13 when they will appear in court for a bail application.

