More plastic on show than checkers

This past Sunday, yours in gossip went to the playground of slay queens, swindlers and fraudsters, also famously known as Sandton.

Shwa could not say no to an invite from the highly anticipated reality show Diamond and Dolls held at Monarch.

The theme was a black tie – but who does black tie for a day event in a club? Anyways, people rocked up in their evening gowns during the day and the media came in numbers to witness the new show.

To be honest, I was there for eats and drinks.

Also, who does a black-tie event and serves platters? It doesn’t go together; we can’t be eating viennas and winglets while dressed in haute couture – it is rude. Anyways, enough about table manners.

The cast looked amazing, they were all dressed to the nines. I have never seen so much plastic in one room since going to Checkers – you can tell the dolls are sculpted by the finest plastic surgeons; they all looked good and artificial in their fake boobs and butts.

The outspoken diamond Eva Modika looked like a goddess in a Bronx dress, while Lolo Mlunjwana was serving us like a Vegas showgirl in a lacy neon long dress, looking like she was going to seduce an old white man to bankruptcy.

Still on sexiness, Sibu Jili, who plays Georgina on The Queen opted for a super short nude colour dress designed by LSJ, leaving little to the imagination. If it did not suit you, I would be reporting you to the self-appointed mayor of Sandton, Tebogo Ramokgadi, for public indecency, but you were the cutest thing. We also love your handbag and Big Brother first evictee Mvelo, who has a beautiful personality. Can someone give this guy an acting gig? He is too good!

Still on The Queen. It was the battle of the thighs as another actress, Lorraine Moropa, who plays Harriet’s niece, showed off the entire serope (Sesotho word for thigh) in a long sequin dress with a long slit.

We are all aware that The Queen is coming to an end, and maybe the crew is thinking of their next move and this may be their way of auditioning – you never know.

While the young ones were showing skin, veteran actress Nambitha Mpumlwana looked like she came straight from the office after a long day to de-stress.

The Face of Twitter entertainment, celebrity reporter and entertainment guru Phil Mphela, was in high spirits. It must have been those endless bottles of gin, champagne and platters that were flocking to the table.

I must say Phil is looking amazing. What is your secret?

Zooming into the socialite’s nightlife, this new reality show also aims to debunk the myths around the term “slay queen”.

Created and executive-produced by singer and socialite Ramokgadi, season one enters the lives of these influencers as they reveal entertainment industry secrets and address their own life challenges.

To my shock, I found that Lumi Jemma is a qualified clinical psychologist and Ramo-kgadi owns an online boutique store. Oh well, I didn’t see that coming.

“Everything is real and unscripted,” Ramokgadi says.

“The girls are raw and uncensored. They talk about their plastic surgery, the A-list men they date and the fights between all of us are real and not staged,” he adds.

We also watched the preview and I cringed when it was revealed that makeup brand owner and influencer, Eva Modika, opens up about her family secrets, and the group discusses an alleged affair with Nigerian singer, Davido. I hope he still remembers her.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author