Moroe to know his fate soon

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) board of directors met on Monday and one of the items topping their agenda was discussing the matter of suspended CEO, Thabang Moroe, after receiving a commissioned forensic audit report.

According to a statement released by CSA, a follow-up meeting, on Friday, will take the necessary action from the report’s findings and recommendations.

“I would like to stress that the board is treating this matter with urgency and is committed to bringing it to an immediate conclusion,” said CSA president Chris Nenzani in the short statement.

“There has been a slight delay in the delivery of the final report, and it is anticipated that this will be received during the course of next week.”

Nenzani confirmed, however, that CSA can come to a decision based on the first report.

“We will certainly be able to act on the issue of the suspended chief executive on the basis of the first report,” said the CSA president.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo