Mosebenzi Zwane to appear in court after early-morning arrest

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday to answer to charges of fraud in relation to the controversial Vrede dairy farm scandal.

According to media reports, Zwane and his co-accused were arrested on Wednesday morning. He also faces charges of theft, money-laundering and corruption.

It is alleged that in his capacity as the MEC for agriculture in the Free State, Zwane and his co-accused plundered millions of rands meant to empower black farmers in the province.

Evidence deposed in the State Capture Report suggests that the project was hijacked by the infamous Gupta brothers with the assistance of senior government officials when Jacob Zuma was the president of the country.

In conversation with Sunday World, Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigative directorate, said two people had been arrested while another one “was warned to appear” before the court.

Seboka could not confirm the names of Zwane’s co-accused.

“Two were arrested and one was warned to appear. We cannot confirm who they are until they appear in court,” she said.

This is a developing story…

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author