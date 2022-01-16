Moti family issues statement after kidnapping of four sons

Johannesburg- The Moti family has issued out a statement amid the kidnapping of their four sons.

According to reports, the Moti family is believed to have relocated to Dubai for good.

The four siblings were kidnapped last year and were released three weeks later.

Last Sunday, there were reports that the family had interdicted the police from having any contact with the children or family members and that they had relocated to Dubai.

The statement reads as follows:

“Firstly thank you South Africa for the prayers, love and support you have shown us. Your strength carried us through a time no parent should have to endure.”

“Please understand why we have been silent. Since our four sons were returned to us, we have been living in fear of reprisal which could be caused by speaking out and drawing any further attention to ourselves.”

“Our boys came home to us but have not yet been able to live freely and without fear. We have been forced to make some difficult decisions to ensure their safety and well-being, despite the recent and sudden backlash.”

“Ultimately, all of you were with us through the nightmare we endured and we hope and pray that we will have your understanding now. We have not issued an interdict against the police.”

“The media reports about an interdict is a complete falsehood and the truth can be confirmed with major General Manala from SAPS. Our sudden departure was beyond our control and a reluctant one that as any parent would understand the safety of our children comes first.”

“For now, we have relocated in order to create a safe environment for our four boys to heal from the trauma caused by their terrifying ordeal which may have failed to grasp the gravity and seriousness of.”

“We still hope for a day when we can safely return to our beloved South Africa. Please understand that our boys need time to heal from what happened to them one morning on their way to school.”

“We appeal to you all for privacy and your continued understanding so that these innocent young boys can go back to living a normal life. South Africa is and always will be our home,” reads the statement.

This is how tweeps have reacted to the Moti family relocating to Dubai:

So after the Moti Brothers are freed the lady who stole R4million as a guard just turns up ? Just like that ? — 🐯 (@ATOMIC_KAI) January 16, 2022

Just wait untill the full story of the Moti story comes out. There’s heaps more that meets eye :)) — Don Molloy (@ahfuckitsme) January 16, 2022

That the Moti brothers kidnapping story was highly likely staged ke bone le Julius a le concerned and issuing prayers, all while turning a blind eye on the plight of seven Limpopo families whose daughters went missing to only be discovered dead at hands of an illegal foreigner. — HlatseSekgobela1 (@John_Hlatse) January 9, 2022

Ordinary South African kids go missing every day, I have never seen a politician posting for awareness, but hours after the MOTI kidnapping, high profiles in SA were already posting for awareness. Animal farm — kelevra (@kelevra_bd69) January 16, 2022

We leaving in a movie here in SA looking at the Moti kidnapping story, the convicts escaping from a police that was hit,there's many more you can add yours but we a lost nation even lost doesn't describe us I just don't know. I even think God left with Bushiri to Malawi. pic.twitter.com/vvN85Kzq0h — TEBOGO (@TEBOGO_S) January 16, 2022

I'm still waiting for the update from him on Moti kidnapping to drug disappearances at hawks office. Their release and money laundering, how investigators were barred from uncovering the truth to fleeing to Dubai. He is too conflicted — VATincrease PetrolKhuphuka (@Vatpetrolium) January 16, 2022

This Moti boys kidnapping and the subsequent return seems strange. The fact that the family refused to cooperate with SAPS and suddenly left this country leaves a lot to desire. — Social Justice Fighter (@Flipsideofcoin2) January 16, 2022

