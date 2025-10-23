Global EV giant powers South Africa’s electric future

Global new energy vehicle powerhouse BYD (Build Your Dreams) is plugging into South Africa’s transport future with major investments designed to speed up the country’s shift to electric mobility.

During an exclusive media briefing held in Johannesburg this week, BYD Executive Vice President, Stella Li, described South Africa as one of the company’s most important markets on the continent and a future “springboard for regional growth”.

The global electric vehicle leader outlined an ambitious roadmap that includes technology transfers, expanding its dealership network, and boosting local charging infrastructure, all part of its mission to build a complete new energy ecosystem in Mzansi.

Public charging stations across SA

BYD revealed plans to install 200 to 300 public charging stations across South Africa in 2026. This makes it easier for local drivers to embrace electric mobility.

The company also announced that it will roll out ultra-fast 1MW charging technology. This will pave the way for next-generation, rapid-charging stations once compatible vehicles hit the local market.

“These developments highlight BYD’s long-term commitment to supporting South Africa’s transition to clean energy,” Li said.

“We are not just selling cars. We are building a sustainable ecosystem that connects vehicles, batteries, and renewable power.”

Nomonde Kweyi is BYD South Africa’s Marketing Director for the Middle East and Africa Region. She said the brand’s goal is to make electric mobility accessible and practical for South African consumers.

“BYD’s presence in South Africa represents our commitment to being more than an automotive brand. We are a technology company delivering comprehensive new energy solutions,” said Kweyi.

“From our range of new energy vehicles, including pure EVs and plug-in hybrids to our battery, renewable energy, and storage systems, we’re building the integrated ecosystem South Africa needs for a sustainable future.”

Key partnerships

BYD has partnered with Absa Bank to create tailored vehicle finance solutions for its NEV range. This to help consumers make the switch. The company is also in talks with Eskom and other government entities to strengthen the country’s EV infrastructure. This includes grid readiness and clean energy integration for charging networks.

BYD’s expansion gained momentum with the recent opening of its flagship dealership in Sandton. It is offering customers a premium retail experience that showcases the brand’s innovation-driven ethos.

The dealership doubles as an education and experience hub for consumers interested in learning more about electric mobility and exploring BYD’s growing vehicle line-up.

Among the standout models is the BYD Dolphin Surf. It has gained traction as an affordable and practical EV for everyday drivers. Other offerings include the sleek Seal sedan and the powerful Sealion SUV, catering to diverse South African lifestyles.

As South Africa eyes a cleaner, more sustainable transport system, BYD’s integrated strategy combining cutting-edge technology, infrastructure investment, and consumer accessibility is positioning the brand at the forefront of the nation’s electric revolution.

“With the right partnerships and infrastructure, we believe South Africa can become a leader in electric mobility across the continent,” Li said.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content