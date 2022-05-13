Motorists urged to collect their driver’s licence cards

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to collect their driver’s licence cards, saying it has more than 17 000 licence cards that are still uncollected.

“All the motorists who applied for new driving licence cards or renewal of their licence cards between October 2021 and December 2021 are advised to come and collect them,” the RTMC said in a statement on Thursday.

The call comes after the grace period for the renewal of expired licences came to an end on Thursday last week.

In April, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced an extension to the driver’s licence renewal deadline, saying that it would be the final opportunity for those with expired licences to submit their applications.

Affected motorists had until May 5 to submit their renewal applications — an additional 20 days over the previous extension to April 15.

“The final opportunity is provided by the current regulations, which extends the grace period by 30 days from [the] date of the end of the national state of disaster,” Mbalula said at the time. “This means affected motorists have until 5 May 2022 to renew their expired driving licence cards.”

The RTMC encouraged the motorists to visit its offices, which are open seven days a week from 7am to 9pm, as the Transport Department races to cut the licencing backlog.

Author