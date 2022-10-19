Motorists warned of thieves posing as law-enforcement officers

The police in Dr Kenneth Kuanda district in the North West urge motorists to be cautious of car-hijackings committed by unknown suspects pretending to be either police or traffic officers.

The warning comes after a case of hijacking was reported to the police in Potchefstroom recently.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said according to the information at their disposal, a 24-year-old motorist was driving a bakkie on the R501 Road between Potchefstroom and Carletonville when he was stopped by two men in traffic officers’ uniforms near a fuel station in Boskop.

“The men, who were driving a white Volkswagen Polo with blue lights, requested the motorist to produce his driver’s licence and to step out of the vehicle for a routine inspection,” said Myburgh.

“He was suddenly pointed with a firearm and pushed into the back of the vehicle while a white Volkswagen Polo joined the first group. The victim was blindfolded and driven to Vleikop in Randfontein, Gauteng, where he was released unharmed.”

Myburgh said if the motorists suspect that they are being tailed, they should readjust their route and make their way to the nearest police station.

“It is always best to practise safety first. If possible, try to alert other motorists by flickering your headlights and pressing your hooter to get their attention,” she said.

“In case of a hijacking in progress and you are confronted directly by the suspects, remain calm, do not resist and do as you are told. Do not make eye contact, leave the engine running and exit the vehicle.

“Try to create as much space between yourself and the hijacker/s. Show them you are not a threat by holding up your hands.”

