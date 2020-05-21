Motsepe announces Sundowns’ 50th anniversary celebration

Mamelodi Sundowns president and mining mogul Patrice Motsepe announced on Thursday that after the club’s 50th-anniversary celebrations were knocked out by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the football institution has found other innovative ways to mark the milestone.

Founded in 1970, the same year as across town rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Motsepe said the club known as one of the leading football outfits on the continent, was supposed to play a match against one of the top European football clubs as part of its 50th-year anniversary celebrations but because of the pandemic, the match will not be played.

He said the planned anniversary projects would take a more developmental, upliftment and philanthropic dimension until the country’s COVID-19 status has been changed to Level 2 or Level 1.

Alternatively, Sundowns in partnership with the Mamelodi Sundowns Foundation have come up with a Sundowns ‘50 Year Anniversary Most Popular Songs Challenge’ which will be launched in June. Details on how the competition would be run, aimed at highlighting the Brazilians’ achievements, are to be announced in due course.

The Downs boss also said he was pleased the board decided to renew coach Pitso Mosimane’s contract. “Our very own Sir Alex Ferguson. I am proud of Pitso’s achievements at Sundowns and am also confident that Pitso, the technical team and the players will make Sundowns one of the best football clubs on the African continent.”

Motsepe thanked and expressed his and the club’s gratitude to all the front-line health workers who have been treating COVID-19 patients and all the other patients in South Africa and the African continent.

“Sundowns [through the Motsepe Foundation], is part of the companies and organisations that are associated with the Motsepe family and that have contributed R1-billion to the fight against the coronavirus.”

The prize money for the 7 top songs

– 1st Prize R700 000

– 2nd Prize R400 000

– 3rd Prize R300 000

– 4th Prize R250 000

– 5th Prize R200 000

– 6th Prize R150 000

– 7th Prize R100 000

Author



Xolile Mtshazo