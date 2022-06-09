Motsoaledi urges South Africans to stop selling their identities

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has urged South Africans to stop selling their identity documents to foreigners.

Speaking at the department’s offices in Maponya Mall, Soweto on Wednesday, Motsoaledi said: “We have suspended four officials working at the Maponya Mall offices who are linked to the Pakistani kingpin on passport fraud, who were arrested in March in our Krugersdorp offices.”

In May, Sunday World reported that a man named Lebohang Ndlovu, born Fahim Kazi, was nabbed while attempting to skip the country. The Bangladeshi, who was based in Kimberley, Northern Cape, bought his South African citizenship illegally and gave himself the name Lebohang.

“We continue to be concerned about those South Africans who are willing to sell their identities. Such acts mean that those South Africans lose their status in the country to be replaced by a foreign national.

“In the coming weeks, we will continue to arrest more people, both foreign nationals and South Africans involved in passports fraud and other forms of identity theft, as well as corruption.

He added: “We remain unflinching in our commitment to fight corruption anywhere it raises its ugly head within Home Affairs.”

