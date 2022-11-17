Mourning Eastern Cape family killed while preparing for burial

A team made up of various police units has been assembled to investigate the gruesome murders of seven mourners at a homestead in Bityi, Eastern Cape.

The deceased were shot and killed late on Wednesday while preparing to bury a loved one.

Priscilla Naidu, police spokesperson in the province, said: “It is alleged that on Wednesday, November 16 2022, at about 11.30pm, three unknown armed men forced their way into a homestead in Tantseka Location, Sithebe administrative area in Bityi and opened fire.

“It is further alleged that six people succumbed to their injuries at the scene while the seventh victim died in hospital. Circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.”

The deceased, aged between 29 and 68, are believed to be related. They were preparing to bury 62-year-old Novotile Mgxada, who was also fatally shot last week.

Naidoo said the police are investigating a case of seven counts of murder.

