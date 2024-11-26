Mpumalanga High Court rejects GBVF perpetrator’s leniency plea

The Mpumalanga High Court has dealt a resounding blow to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) perpetrators by rejecting an appeal for leniency from a man who brutally attacked his former girlfriend.

On Monday, as South Africa marked the start of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, the court upheld the 10-year prison sentence for 41-year-old Rachael Madodi Manzini.

The sentence had been imposed by the Mhala Regional Court for assault. It was assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and for breaching a protection order.

Sobering reminder of the justice system’s stance

The dismissal of the appeal was a sobering reminder of the justice system’s stance against violence targeting women. Manzini’s attack was described as calculated and heinous, leaving no room for leniency.

The incident took place in the early hours of March 4 2023 in Thulamahashe, Mpumalanga. Manzini forced his way into the home of his former girlfriend in Thulamahashe. This was in blatant defiance of a protection order issued in 2020.

Once inside, he assaulted her with his bare hands and stabbed her with a broken beer bottle. He threatened to cut her throat.

The woman’s desperate screams woke her grandchild. The child witnessed the horrific assault before fleeing to alert neighbours. Despite their fear of Manzini, the neighbours eventually summoned help. This allowed the victim to escape and seek medical attention.

The court highlighted Manzini’s deliberate and remorseless actions. His threats, which included a boast about having previously killed a police officer, underscored his contempt for the law. As well as the protection order meant to safeguard his victim.

In dismissing the appeal, the court noted that the sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment was both just and necessary. The court further emphasised that the attack had been premeditated and executed with callous disregard for the victim’s safety and dignity. Particularly in her own home.

Appellant court also upheld the sentence

The appellant court repeated the regional court’s findings against Manzini. It stated that he deserved a direct imprisonment term for what he did.

“As the prosecutor correctly placed on record during his address, people in this country are being made aware of violence against women and children throughout the media,” the court stated.

“And it is people like you who give men in this country a bad name. You were married, you are having your own children. But you were in a relationship with the complainant and you treated her as an object. Not as a human being.”

The court also rejected claims that the sentence was “shockingly inappropriate”. It stated that the punishment was proportionate to the severity of the crime.

The judgment comes as the nation grapples with persistently high rates of violence against women and children.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu recently revealed that 3,826 GBVF perpetrators were sentenced between April 2023 and September 2024. However, the murders of women and children remain alarmingly high. This is underscoring the need for urgent and sustained action.

As the 16 Days of Activism campaign continues, this ruling sends an unequivocal message. That the justice system will remain steadfast in protecting the rights of women and children. Also to delivering justice for survivors.

