Mphe-Thuto Primary school pupil killed in scholar bus incident

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his devastation after a Grade 6 pupil from Mphe-Thuto Primary school in Ga-Mogale, Magaliesburg allegedly died after he fell under a moving scholar transport on Thursday.

It is believed that learners were fighting inside the scholar bus when the boy fell out and was run over by it.

“We are devastated by this tragic incident, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the community at large,” said Lesufi.

The department has dispatched its psycho-social team to provide necessary support to the learners.

The department stated that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the saddening incident.

