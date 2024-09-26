MPs criticise arts and culture DG for tabling ‘untruthful report’

Parliament has accused sport, arts and culture director-general (DG), Dr Stella Khumalo, of presenting a report that was out of tune with reality.

In a hard-hitting feedback, MPs slammed Khumalo for presenting a report that was riddled with lies and errors.

This resulted in Khumalo’s presentation being abruptly stopped, and she was chased out of the meeting.

The problems started with the presentation of the quarterly reports for 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years before the portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture.

For both reports, Khumalo reported that the department achieved 100% targets in most key areas.

She said there were few areas where the department did not meet targets; otherwise, she said, the department overachieved.

Khumalo then highlighted programme one (which focusses on administration) as one of the problematic areas.

“The programme has experienced minimal target and budget adjustments as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“As such, it is unable to implement the planned indicators and targets through various modes of delivery.”

Copy-and-paste report

The committee’s chairperson, Joseph McGluwa, called Khumalo out. “Covid-19 was before 2023, so it cannot be used as an excuse.

“This report is a typical example of copy and paste. It simply means you copied an old report, and now you’re presenting it here.”

He told Khumalo that the report was riddled with lies. “The report that you sent to us is not the same report you’re presenting to us today.

“At the beginning of this meeting, I asked you if there were any changes in the report, and you said there were none.

“You assured me that it’s the same report. But now it’s clear that you were not being truthful. What you’re doing is creating distrust between the committee and the department.

“The department must go back and rectify this rubbish that has been ditched for us.”

Committee member and musician Eugene Mthethwa from the EFF accused Khumalo of committing fraud and presenting fake reports.

“The department has committed fraud, and our job is to investigate,” said Mthethwa.

“I don’t think they need to be given a chance to rectify the report because that will give them an opportunity to go and clear their fraudulent activities.”

Advocate Salie Shameema from Al Jamaah said she was appalled.

“I have a feeling that all these events that have been mentioned in this report did not take place,” said Shameema.

“Otherwise, we need the department to provide us with proof, such as photos. I’m even appalled that someone can come here and present a report like this.”

Director-general embarrassed

Musician and UMkhonto weSizwe member Eric Kulani Giyani Nkovani, popularly known as Papa Penny, also hit hard.

“This is fraud; you’re making us fools. The report is not a true reflection of what’s happening on the ground,” said Nkovani.

“I’m from Limpopo, and everything you reported about Limpopo is not true.”

The embarrassed Khumalo could not explain why she was being untruthful.

Nomgqibelo Nkosi, an ANC MP who concurred that the reports were false and confusing, ultimately saved her.

“We can all see that there’s a problem with reports. Let’s agree that the department will take them back and rectify them,” said Nkosi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content