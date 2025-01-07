Mpumalanga ANC opts to skip January 8 party due to small venue

The ANC in Mpumalanga has confirmed that the party will not attend annual anniversary celebrations in Cape Town.

The decision comes after provincial leaders voiced concerns about the limited capacity of the Khayelitsha Stadium venue.

In a statement, provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa said the provincial executive committee (PEC) resolved to focus on local events.

The PEC believes that hosting its own January 8 celebration will better address provincial priorities and needs.

“After careful consideration, the PEC has decided that our branches will no longer attend the event in Khayelitsha. The main reason for this decision is the small capacity of the venue,” Chirwa said.

Energise grassroots structures

Mpumalanga will host its celebration at Kameelrivier Ga Morwe Stadium in Nkangala on January 25.

The event is expected to attract members across the province and energise grassroots structures for upcoming elections.

Two regional events in the Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande regions are also planned, with dates yet to be confirmed.

January 8 celebrations are traditionally a platform for mobilisation, but provinces now face balancing national and local priorities.

Rising costs and logistical constraints often affect participation, prompting provinces like Mpumalanga to rethink their approaches.

ANC provinces have encouraged members to self-fund trips to national events amid growing financial pressures.

On Monday, ANC heavyweight Tony Yengeni faced backlash for posting about the venue’s capacity, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Decision draws mixed reaction

Some social media users praised Mpumalanga’s focus on local events, while others criticised the province for avoiding costs by skipping the annual event.

“This was well put by the SG [secretary-general], @MbalulaFikile. The ANC places the safety of its membership as a priority,” wrote @JuliRee_Mts.

“The Khayelitsha venue will be filled to capacity with our people from the Western Cape, which is 22 000 — not a small venue.”

@MaupaCanny wrote: “So MP [Mpumalanga] ANC PEC doesn’t want to pay for the trip out of their own pockets; they would rather organise their own so that they can have full access to the provincial coffers.”

The ANC views January 8 events as crucial for rallying support and reaffirming the party’s mission for the year.

Mpumalanga’s decentralised approach will be closely monitored to determine its impact on the province’s overall mobilisation efforts.

