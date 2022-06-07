Mpumalanga Cogta head out on bail for PPE tender fraud

Mpumalanga co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) head of department Samukelo Ngubane is out on R10 000 bail after handing himself over to the Hawks.

Ngubane appeared at the Mbombela magistrate’s court on Monday after a warrant of arrest was issued linking him to a case of three other suspects who are accused of plundering about R6-million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender funds.

His case was postponed to July 28 for further investigation and joinder with co-conspirators.

Ngubane joins Raymond Manzini, 45, a deputy director of disaster management under Cogta, his younger brother Chris Manzini, 33, and businessman Moses Ndlovu, 61.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the trio’s arrest followed an investigation related to a tender advertised by the department for PPE supply. The tender was awarded, allegedly unlawfully, to Zalabantu Estate Trust owned by Raymond’s friend Ndlovu.

An investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed that Raymond financed the purchase and supply of PPE and later facilitated Gatjeni Trading payment. Immediately after payment was received, a significant sum of money was transferred to Raymond’s bank account.

Sekgotodi explained: “After the appointment was made, Ndlovu did not have the resources to supply the PPEs and was financially assisted by Manzini. After the delivery of the items, he [Ndlovu] invoiced the department and from there, repaid Manzini by depositing R6-million into the deputy director’s younger brother Chris Manzini’s account.

“The investigation linked the accused with the case and the matter was brought before the court. Warrants of their arrest were executed hence their appearance in court.”

Manzini and his co-conspirators are charged with fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. They appeared at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Monday last week and were released on R15 000 bail each.

Said the SIU at the time: “[The SIU] welcomes the arrest of three individuals, including a Mpumalanga department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs official over personal protective equipment fraud and corruption amounting to R5.9-million.”

