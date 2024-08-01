Mpumalanga deadly scholar transport crash bus driver arrested

A growing number of voices have called for the driver of the scholar transport bus that collided with a train to be prosecuted.

This comes amid allegations that he was drunk on duty on the day of the deadly accident.

On Thursday, national and provincial government leaders visited the crash site of Wednesday’s tragic collision. The accident between a bus and a train happened on the R104 Road near Mafube Village. Six pupils lost their lives in the accident between Wonderfontein and Arnot. Eleven pupils are receiving treatment in hospital.

The bus, ferrying about 30 learners from Morélig Combined School, outside Middelburg, was struck while crossing a railway line.

Five pupils declared dead at the scene, 11 injured

Emergency services were on the scene until late Wednesday. Five learners were pronounced dead on the spot. Eleven others sustained serious injuries.

One more child, who was rushed to Middelburg Hospital along with 12 others, succumbed to injuries. This brought the death toll to six.

Other survivors were taken to Emalahleni Hospital. The bus driver and train operator, along with eleven others, suffered minor injuries.

Initial reports suggest the bus attempted to cross the tracks as the train was approaching, resulting in the collision.

Community members at the crash site on Thursday reported that their children constantly complained about the driver. They said the driver smoked marijuana and drank liquor in front of them.

Complaints of driver’s reckless conduct

“This has been a ticking time bomb. And unfortunately it resulted in a crash that has left families reeling with anger and grief. We have received a number of reports from the children that this driver has been drinking alcohol and smoking dagga. He put their lives in danger. Only for him to survive the accident he caused. He should be arrested and denied bail,” said a parent whose child is one of the survivors. The child was discharged from Middelburg Hospital after surviving the Wednesday collision.

Steve Tshwete Mayor Mhlonishwa Masilela told Sunday World that the driver was arrested at the hospital on Thursday.

“We cannot divulge much about the investigation. But I can confirm that the driver has been arrested. We have heard the allegations of alcohol involvement and we believe this is part of the investigation. Because there are legal means to obtain an alcohol report from a suspect,” said Masilela.

He, however, called for calm while investigations are underway.

“I want to appeal to the community members to calm down and await the report, which is expected [soon].

“What happened here is so painful. I have been trying to speak to the family members but they are so distraught and crying. They cannot believe what happened to their children. We are grieving as the entire Steve Tshwete local municipality,” he said.

Mayor visits the injured in hospital

Mhlonishwa visited a total of four children hospitalised at Middelburg Hospital. He said drone footage will be used as part of the investigation.

One of the survivors, Banele Mahlangu, 17, said he was happy to be alive.

“I never expected to get a visit from the mayor. I’m grateful for the support and everyone’s prayers,” said the boy, who is still recovering in hospital.

Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, who also visited the hospital, called for calm.

“We would love to convey our condolences to the bereaved families following yesterday’s very tragic accident. It happened exactly right here where we are. At this point in time, we are giving [the investigators] space to obviously do their investigations. This so that it can allow the process to then move forward,” he said.

Hlengwa said the ministry and its leader Barbara Creecy, remain concerned about road safety across the country. Particularly where scholar transport is concerned.

Mpumalanga Public Works, Roads and Transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo called for the law to take its course.

“This is an multi-departmental investigation. And if indeed it is true that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, he must be apprehended and face justice for the families who lost their loved ones,” said Thomo.

He said according to preliminary findings, the bus was in good condition and roadworthy. This ruled out any mechanical issues that could have led to it failing to brake at the railway crossing.

Calls for calm as investigations continue

“Investigations are still being conducted,” Thomo said.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said teaching and learning has been suspended at Morélig Combined School. This will be the case until teachers and learners are given counselling.

She called for community members to allow the investigation to unfold until a full report is produced.

“This is a horrific accident. We must work together to make sure that the rules of the road are obeyed,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison has issued an instruction to traffic officers. The officers across the province are instructed to patrol scholar transport from as early as 6am until in the afternoon.

This is meant to prevent any further incidents that might cast a dark cloud over Mpumalanga. This especially where scholar transport is concerned.

