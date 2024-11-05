Mpumalanga ‘denies’ undocumented pupils access to meals

Mpumalanga’s education department is accused of excluding undocumented learners, primarily from Mozambique, from the national school nutrition programme (NSNP).

The DA made this allegation, claiming that the learners’ lack of documentation is the only reason for their exclusion.

Annerie Weber, a DA member of the Mpumalanga legislature, raised alarm following an oversight visit to Bukhosibetfu Primary School in Nkomazi local municipality.

According to Weber, the school governing body informed the party that out of 1 344 learners, only 901 had access to school meals, leaving 443 children without food due to their undocumented status.

The DA also reported similar concerns at Imizamoyethu Primary School in Mkhondo local municipality, where 55 learners are allegedly denied both food and learning materials for being undocumented.

“Denying learners access to food is heartless and in violation of the national school nutrition programme guidelines,” Weber stated.

Violation of children’s rights

Weber highlighted that the NSNP mandates food provision for all learners in public schools in Quintiles 1, 2, and 3 from grade R to grade 7.

She said the DA’s investigation revealed a “gross violation” of these children’s rights, enshrined in Section 28(1)(c) of the constitution, which guarantees every child the right to basic nutrition.

The DA argues that, despite a 2022 directive from Mpumalanga’s education head, Lucy Moyane, instructing schools not to deny undocumented learners admission, the alleged exclusion from the school meals programme contradicts this policy.

“It is unfair that these children are denied access to food simply because they lack documentation, often due to challenges with obtaining birth certificates or other papers from the Department of Home Affairs,” said Weber.

In light of these claims, the party intends to report the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission.

The DA also plans to appeal to the minister of home affairs to deploy mobile units to assist undocumented children in acquiring necessary identification documents.

Mpumalanga education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane refuted the claims, asserting that “the department firmly believes that all children, regardless of their social status, have a fundamental right to a basic education”.

No formal complaints received

“Be that as it may, access to basic education cannot be denied to undocumented learners in public schools,” said Zwane.

He maintained that the department had not received any formal complaints from Bukhosibetfu or Imizamoyethu primary schools.

“These claims are unfounded and lack corroboration.”

Zwane encouraged school principals to report any difficulties they encounter so the department can offer appropriate support.

“The undocumented learners are expected to fully benefit from quality teaching and support services,” Zwane said.

