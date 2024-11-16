Mpumalanga leaders close shops amid rising food poisoning cases

In response to a surge in food-borne illnesses affecting schoolchildren, the Mpumalanga provincial government has intensified its crackdown on businesses selling unsafe food.

On Friday, economic development and tourism MEC Makhosazane Masilela led a multi-stakeholder task force in an unannounced inspection of 21 businesses in Mbombela. This resulted in the closure of four shops and the arrest of 10 individuals.

This operation follows a series of alarming incidents. On October 24, 2024, 24 learners from Enzani Primary School in Matsulu were hospitalised. The children had consumed snacks purchased from a local spaza shop.

Incidents have raised serious concerns

The children suffered from abdominal pains and vomiting but were later discharged. Earlier, on October 17, 21 learners from Marhagi Secondary School in Verena experienced similar symptoms. They also had ingested atchaar bought from a street vendor. These incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of food sold near schools.

During the recent inspections, authorities discovered expired food products. These include sweets, meat, and noodles, being sold to unsuspecting consumers.

Additionally, nine foreign nationals were arrested for being in the country illegally. And one individual was detained for dealing in dagga. A restaurant was also shut down for operating without a liquor licence.

MEC Masilela emphasised the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health. This through rigorous enforcement of food safety regulations.

“We are deeply concerned about the rising number of children suffering from food poisoning. And… this is due to unsafe food sold in our communities.

Crackdown on businesses

“This operation is part of our intensified efforts to ensure businesses adhere to regulations. Also that they… prioritise the safety of consumers,” she said.

The crackdown is part of a broader directive from the provincial cabinet. It has established an inter-departmental committee to address food safety concerns.

Chaired by health MEC Sasekani Manzini, the committee includes representatives various departments. From the departments of education, community safety, and cooperative governance.

Enforce compliance with food safety laws

Their joint mandate is to enforce compliance with food safety laws and hygiene protocols. Particularly among spaza shops and informal food vendors.

As the province continues to grapple with these challenges, the government urges consumers to remain vigilant. They are urged to report any suspicious food products to authorities.

“The operation was very successful, and I would like to extend our appreciation to all

stakeholders. Those… who came in their numbers to assist us. Our appreciation goes to the [police force], traffic officers, health inspectors, officials from home affairs. Also Sars, the

national department of small business development, amongst others,” said Masilela.

“We will continue in other areas of the province in earnest, but we won’t announce our next stop or date.”

