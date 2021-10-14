Mpumalanga MEC back in court after bomb scare

Johannesburg- Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing is set to resume today after it was disrupted on Wednesday following a bomb scare.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said when the bomb scare happened on Wednesday, the investigating officer in the matter was in the witness box giving testimony on events leading to the shooting of two people in Mpumalanga.

“The magistrate got a message that there is a bomb threat in the court building and had to evacuate. The matter sat only for about 10 minutes where the investigating officer was testifying,” said Nyuswa.

Mandla Msibi and his two co-accused, Anele Sonke Mnisi (26) and Njabulo Mkhonto (28) are facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Msibi was asked by the ANC in the province to step aside after his arrest on the murder charges

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda