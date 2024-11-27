Mpumalanga MEC warns against deadly ‘pens down’ parties

The Mpumalanga MEC for education, Cathy Dlamini, has issued a stern warning to matriculants and their parents as the province wraps up the 2024 final examinations, calling for an end to the “reckless and dangerous” tradition of “pens down” parties.

In a statement released a few days before the end of the matric exams, Dlamini described the gatherings as notorious for “unruly and reckless behaviour”. She cautioned against their potential to end in disaster.

Disastrous consequences

“Past experiences have proven that these parties may lead to disastrous consequences. This is due to lack of adult or parental supervision. These parties are mostly characterised by overindulgence in alcohol and substance abuse,” she said.

According to Dlamini, such celebrations have previously resulted in tragic outcomes. They include sexual violence and fatalities. She called on parents and communities to be vigilant.

“Some of our children became victims of rape. And some even lost their lives as a result of these unwholesome gatherings.

“We also appeal to the parents and members of the community to strongly condemn these parties. They need to condemn it with the strongest terms possible and to also monitor the movements of their children. Some of them would sneak out of their homes in order to participate in such disastrous events,” Dlamini said.

The MEC’s statement focused on the dangers of “pens down” parties. She made no mention of matric dances, which continue to be popular. And they are often celebrated with elaborate outfits, hired vehicles, and supervised venues.

Channel excitement into positive actions

Dlamini urged learners to instead channel their excitement into positive actions. These include donating their school uniforms to disadvantaged learners.

“The MEC also encouraged learners not to tear their uniforms but rather package them nicely and donate to needy learners. They… may put them to good use in the 2025 school year,” the statement read.

Despite her concerns over post-exam celebrations, Dlamini commended the overall conduct of the matric class of 2024. And also the smooth running of the final exams in the province.

“We are also pleased that the writing of the examinations in our province has progressed very smoothly to date. This …without any major glitches beyond our control,” she concluded.

As the festive season looms, it remains to be seen whether the MEC’s appeal will have an impact. Or if “pens down” celebrations will continue to draw criticism for their potential risks.

