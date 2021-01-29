E-edition
Breaking News

Mpumalanga pastors seek divine intervention against coronavirus

By Ashley Lechman
Sophie Ndaba and ex-husband, Bishop Keith Harrington.

Johannesburg – Mpumalanga pastors led by Bishop Keith Harrington are holding prayer meetings at Love and Grace Family Church in Siyabuswa where they are seeking divine intervention for coronavirus.

The prayer meeting , which was attended by at least 10 pastors from different churches, comes after they were given slot on a community radio station Ikutani FM where they prayed live on air for end to the global pandemic which has infected over 96 million and killed over 2 million people around the world.

Speaking to Sunday World Harrington, of Church on the Move, said the radio station, on which he regularly preaches, announced that it has started a week long prayer titled Prayer-Thon or Prayer Marathon, which will culminate next week.


Have you read: Harrington’s church hijacked

“We jumped onto that opportunity and during the week, we have a team of intercessors and pastors from different churches who are dedicating 15 minutes of every hour of the day and night to Prayer-Thon in a bit to ask God to destroy the virus,” he said.

Harrington also said after the prayer sessions , they would continue to hold more prayer sessions on Ikutani FM , which is owned by pastor Mpumelelo Dlamini of the Dunamis Altar International Church.

“The station will continue to give us time from 9pm every day and until God answers us.

“Those who are able also give themselves to fasting not only of food, but other pleasures such as television and social media, just so that we can jointly seek God’s face,” he added.

He emphasised these were not gatherings or services but meetings where they just pray.

“We are aware that gatherings are prohibited under the adjusted lockdown regulations of the reinforced level 3 as announced by the State President of the Republic of South Africa.
We therefore don’t have a mass gathering, but prayer meetings.

“We commence at 5pm and continue to pray until 8pm. When we started we shared prayer points for 3 minutes after which we all prayed over those points . We then lit candles which were symbolic of millions who lost their lives to this virus and the families who lost their loved ones to this invisible enemy.

We encouraged pastors to continue with the good work of providing spiritual support, physical support such as food parcels, counselling, house visitations etc to our people who seem to have lost hope,” he said.

