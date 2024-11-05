Mpumalanga to pay R3m in pothole damage to vehicles

The Mpumalanga department of public works, roads, and transport is set to pay out R3.1-million in claims related to vehicle damage caused by potholes within the first quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

This was revealed during a recent Portfolio Committee meeting held at the provincial legislature.

Over 50 claims submitted in the first quarter of 2024

The pressing issue of deteriorating road conditions in the province was highlighted. Over 50 claims were submitted in the first quarter of this financial year alone.

The committee expressed grave concerns about the number of potholes affecting roads. It demanded a detailed report on road maintenance efforts.

According to the department’s presentation, 58 claims were filed in the first quarter. A total of R362,000 has already been paid out to settle 19 of those claims.

However, 39 claims remain under consideration. This is, indicating a backlog that could further impact the department’s budget.

Teboho Sekaledi is the DA’s spokesperson on public works, roads and transport in Mpumalanga. He detailed the party’s frustration during the meeting.

“Potholes are not just a nuisance. They are a dangerous, costly burden that the government has neglected for too long,” he stated.

“Each Rand spent on compensation is a rand taken away from fixing the roads. This vicious cycle leaves our roads more vulnerable, our vehicles more damaged, and our communities more frustrated.”

Inadequate road maintenance strategy

The growing number of claims is drawing attention to the inadequacy of the provincial government’s road maintenance strategy. And the DA vowed to hold the ANC-led government accountable.

“We cannot afford to continue down this path. Neglecting road infrastructure has costly consequences that affect all Mpumalanga residents. The DA will not rest until the government recognises and addresses this critical issue,” Sekaledi added.

In a striking contrast, a single pothole incident in Limpopo cost as much as the 58 claims in Mpumalanga. A staggering R3.1-million was awarded against the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to Oliver Mukansi.

Mukansi sustained injuries in 2011 when the vehicle he was in struck a pothole.

In September, the Limpopo High Court found the RAF fully liable for Mukansi’s damages. This underscored the significant burden poor road conditions place on provincial budgets.

Limpopo man awarded R3.1m

“The defendant shall pay the plaintiff a total sum of R3,128,471, computed from R960,102.40 in past loss and R2,168,369.80 in future loss, in respect of the total loss of earnings suffered by the plaintiff in relation to the motor vehicle accident,” stated Judge Malose Monene.

The contrast between Mpumalanga’s collective claims and Limpopo’s single payout does not imply that one province is managing the issue better than the other. The claims were directed at different institutions and involved varying circumstances.

Instead, it underscores the critical state of road safety nationwide. As well as the urgent need for government action to address these persistent challenges.

