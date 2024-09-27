Mpumalanga top cop probes corruption claims in Emalahleni

Acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has launched an investigation into claims that members of the Witbank police station are involved in corrupt activities.

“The provincial commissioner takes these allegations very seriously, and a dedicated team of investigators has been assembled to follow up on these accusations,” said Captain Magoseni Nkosi of the provincial police.

Several senior members at the station are accused of collecting protection fees from local businesses, particularly the Chinese shop owners and other entities, including illegal immigrants operating in the area.

The police are alleged to have regular meetings with criminals at the Crescent Shopping Centre, where they supposedly receive cash payments in exchange for protection.

Related articles:

Former police assets seized in blue lights case

New police minister ruffles feathers by picking Nkabinde as chief of staff

Furthermore, other officers are accused of being on the payroll of scrap metal dealers who buy and sell stolen cables from mines, the municipality, and Telkom.

It is alleged that this forms part of an organised crime syndicate within the police force, which operates with the protection of senior officers.

Mpumalanga police have, however, shied away from providing details of what they are investigating in Emalahleni.

Disciplinary action

“We cannot provide detailed information at this stage as the investigation is ongoing, but the integrity of the police force remains a top priority,” said Nkosi.

Nkosi further emphasised that any officer found guilty of corruption will face disciplinary action:

“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct, and any violation of these standards will not be tolerated.

“The community should rest assured that the SAPS [SA Police Service] will take appropriate measures once the investigation is concluded.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said that the Emalahleni cases have not been brought to its attention.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content