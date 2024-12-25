Mpumalanga welcomes 63 Christmas babies

The joy of Christmas morning shone even brighter in Mpumalanga this year as 63 babies arrived to mark the special day.

Before noon on Wednesday, three little bundles of joy were delivered at Matikwana Hospital in Bushbuckridge.

One more made his entrance into the world at Themba Hospital in Kabokweni, near White River.

Premier paid special visit to the hospitals

To honour these precious arrivals, Premier Mandla Ndlovu paid a heartfelt visit to both hospitals. He carried with him gifts and warm wishes for the new mothers.

“We are happy that here in the province I’m the father of 63 babies. They were 43 before but the number has increased. We are told that the maternity wards were not boy zones. We have more girls than boys,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu congratulated the mothers for not being afraid to give birth.

“We are happy to be joining these young women who have given birth to these beautiful children. They gave us a birth cry, inviting us to take care of them,” he said. “We will take care of them. And we are happy that all these children have been given their names, which is their right.”

Undocumented mothers plight

Ndlovu also received concerns that undocumented mothers were having difficulty getting their children registered.

He promised to resolve the issue swiftly.

At Themba Hospital, Ndlovu and his delegation welcomed 27-year-old Fina Mandlazi’s baby girl.

“I’m happy my baby was born today on the 25th of December. She is such a blessing to me,” Mandlazi said. “Before naming her, I wanted her to be someone to bring us beautiful things. That’s why I named her Lethokuhle.”

Mandlazi said the child’s names would be registered on Friday, when Home Affairs offices will reopen.

There were smiles and laughter as the premier handed out hampers filled with baby essentials. These included nappies, clothing, and blankets, ensuring the little one had a warm and comfortable welcome.

Ndlovu’s visit ended with words of encouragement for the healthcare workers at both hospitals. He thanked them for their unwavering dedication.

Concern over underage mothers

However, he said it was disheartening to learn that of the 63, five were underaged mothers.

“We have to discourage underage motherhood,” he said.

As the festive season unfolds, the province celebrates not only these Christmas miracles, but also the promise they bring. For their families, this holiday season will forever be marked as the start of a beautiful new journey.

